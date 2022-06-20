Add Up The Parts: FNK Could Be Worth $55

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FNK), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $54.79 per unit.

With FNK trading at a recent price near $39.92 per unit, that means that analysts see 37.25% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FNK's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC), Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC), and First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF). Although IAC has traded at a recent price of $77.32/share, the average analyst target is 76.69% higher at $136.62/share. Similarly, BC has 70.44% upside from the recent share price of $63.90 if the average analyst target price of $108.91/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting FAF to reach a target price of $80.75/share, which is 61.34% above the recent price of $50.05. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of IAC, BC, and FAF:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF FNK $39.92 $54.79 37.25% IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC $77.32 $136.62 76.69% Brunswick Corp. BC $63.90 $108.91 70.44% First American Financial Corp FAF $50.05 $80.75 61.34%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

