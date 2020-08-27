Add Up The Parts: DVY Could Be Worth $95

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $95.26 per unit.

With DVY trading at a recent price near $84.38 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.90% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of DVY's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI), and Northwestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE). Although HRB has traded at a recent price of $14.26/share, the average analyst target is 34.64% higher at $19.20/share. Similarly, ORI has 31.00% upside from the recent share price of $16.03 if the average analyst target price of $21.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting NWE to reach a target price of $64.50/share, which is 24.98% above the recent price of $51.61. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HRB, ORI, and NWE:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Select Dividend ETF DVY $84.38 $95.26 12.90% H & R Block, Inc. HRB $14.26 $19.20 34.64% Old Republic International Corp. ORI $16.03 $21.00 31.00% Northwestern Corp. NWE $51.61 $64.50 24.98%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

