Add These 4 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks to Maximize Portfolio Returns

Liquidity indicates a company’s capability to meet debt obligations by converting its assets into liquid cash and equivalents. A company with adequate liquidity always has the potential to deliver higher returns, as stable financial resources can drive business growth.

Investors may want to consider adding four top-ranked stocks, such as EverQuote, Inc. (EVER), Innodata Inc. (INOD), PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) to their portfolio to boost returns.

However, one should be careful about investing in a stock with high liquidity levels. High liquidity may indicate that the company cannot competently utilize its assets.

Besides sufficient cash, an investor might consider a company’s capital deployment abilities before investing. A balanced assessment of both liquidity and efficiency can help identify truly promising investment opportunities.

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. The ratio gauges a company’s potential to meet short- and long-term debt obligations. A current ratio — the working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets. A high current ratio does not always suggest that the company is in good financial shape. It may also indicate that the firm failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1-3 is considered ideal.

Quick Ratio: Unlike the current ratio, the quick ratio — the “acid-test ratio” or “quick assets ratio” — indicates a company’s ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory, excluding current assets, relative to current liabilities. A quick ratio of more than 1 is desirable, like the current ratio.

Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, considering cash and cash equivalents and invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company’s ability to meet existing debt obligations using the most liquid assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may suggest sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.

A ratio greater than 1 is always desirable, but it may not always represent a company’s financial condition.

Screening Parameters

To pick the best of the lot, we have added asset utilization — a widely used measure of a company’s efficiency — as one of the screening criteria. Asset utilization is the ratio of total sales in the past 12 months to the last four-quarter average of total assets. Though this ratio varies across industries, companies with a ratio higher than that of their industry can be considered efficient.

We added our proprietary Growth Score to the screen to ensure these liquid and efficient stocks have solid growth potential.

Current Ratio, Quick Ratio, and Cash Ratio between 1 and 3: While liquidity ratios greater than 1 are desirable, significantly high ratios may indicate inefficiency.

Asset utilization is more significant than the industry average: A higher asset utilization than the industry average indicates a company’s efficiency.

Zacks Rank equal to #1: Only Strong Buy-rated stocks can get through. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Growth Score less than or equal to B: Back-tested results show that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B handily beat other stocks when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy).

These criteria have narrowed the universe of more than 7,700 stocks to only six.

Here are four of the six stocks that qualified the screen:

EverQuote, headquartered in Cambridge, MA, is an online insurance marketplace. The company's websites allow consumers to shop for auto, home, renters and life insurance.

EverQuote is benefiting from its exclusive data assets and technology, a deepened focus on core P&C markets and a robust financial profile. It is also focused on streamlining traffic operations, boosting AI-powered bidding solutions and rolling out advanced agent technology platforms, which position it well for long-term growth. Recovery in automotive and other insurance verticals bodes well.

In the last reported quarter, total revenues of $173.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6% and surged 20% year over year. Revenues in the Automotive insurance vertical jumped 21% year over year to $157.6 million. Revenues in the Home and Renters insurance vertical totaled $16.3 million, up 15%. For the fourth quarter, revenues are projected to be in the range of $174-$180 million, indicating 20% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVER’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.43 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.16%, on average.

Innodata is a data engineering company and offers various solutions, platforms and services for generative AI and AI builders and adopters. It is becoming profoundly embedded in the AI supply chains of the largest technology companies across the globe. INOD expects strengthening ties with leading Big Tech and AI innovation labs to propel top-line expansion.

For the third quarter of 2025, INOD generated revenues of $62.6 million, up 20% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA of $16.2 million jumped 17% year over year. INOD further added that investment in new pre-training data capabilities was “paying off” as the already signed contracts could result in nearly $42 million in revenues. Also, it expects to sign contracts that could add another $26 million in revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INOD’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 86 cents per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.89%, on average.

PJT Partners is an advisory-focused investment bank. It recently reported third-quarter 2025 revenues of $447 million, up 37% year over year, driven by strategic advisory revenues. Restructuring revenues were up marginally, while PJT Park Hill revenues were unchanged year over year.

On theearnings call management noted that improving macro backdrop marked by higher equity prices, low volatility, strong debt issuance and a reopened IPO market is acting as a key catalyst for M&A recovery. Also, it added that despite generally favorable credit conditions, elevated interest rates, higher tariffs and rapid technological disruption have created pockets of stress across technology, media, health care, automotive and consumer industries. These dynamics are expected to offer liability-management opportunities. As a result, management expects restructuring results to meet or top previous year’s performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PJT’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.85 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.33%, on average.

GigaCloud Technology provides end-to-end B2B e-commerce solutions for large-parcel merchandise worldwide. The company's B2B marketplace brings together suppliers and resellers (in Europe, Asia and North America) to facilitate cross-border transactions.

GigaCloud generated third-quarter revenues of $333 million, up 10% year over year. The growth was buoyed by the strength of its marketplace. For the trailing 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2025, GMV surged 21% to nearly $1.5 billion. Europe remains the standout growth engine with 70% revenue growth, helping offset U.S. macro softness. The planned acquisition of New Classic is set to expand the channel and distribution footprint. GigaCloud expects fourth-quarter revenues to be between $328 million and $344 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GCT’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.97 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.6%, on average.

