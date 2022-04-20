Add These 4 GARP Stocks to Your Portfolio for Maximum Returns

If you're looking for a profitable portfolio of stocks that will offer the best of value and growth investing, try the growth at a reasonable price or GARP strategy.



It helps an investor gain exposure to stocks that are undervalued and have impressive growth prospects. Unlike a blend strategy, a portfolio that uses GARP investing is expected to include stocks that offer the best of both value and growth investing.

GARP Metrics – Mix of Growth & Value Metrics

The GARP strategy seeks to offer an ideal investment by utilizing the best features of both value and growth investing. Investors adopting the GARP approach prefer to buy stocks that are priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. These stocks also have solid prospects in terms of cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and so on.



Growth Metrics



Both strong earnings growth history and impressive earnings prospects are the main concepts that GARP investors borrow from the growth investing strategy. However, instead of super-normal growth rates, pursuing stocks with a more stable and reasonable growth rate is also a tactic of GARP investors. Hence, growth rates between 10% and 20% are considered ideal under the GARP strategy.



Another growth metric that is considered by both growth and GARP investors is the return on equity (ROE). GARP investors look for strong and higher ROE compared to the industry average to identify superior stocks. Moreover, stocks with positive cash flow find precedence under the GARP plan.



Value Metrics



GARP investing gives priority to one of the popular value metrics — the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Though this investing style picks stocks with higher P/E ratios compared to value investors, it avoids companies with extremely high P/E ratios. Moreover, the price-to-book value (P/B) ratio is also considered.



Using the GARP principle, we have run a screen to identify stocks that should offer solid returns in the near term.

Screening Parameters

Along with the criteria discussed in the above section, we have considered a favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).



Last 5-year EPS & projected 3–5 year EPS growth rates between 10% and 20% (Strong EPS growth history and prospects ensure improving business.)



ROE (over the past 12 months) greater than the industry average (Higher ROE compared to the industry average indicates superior stocks.)



P/E and P/B ratios less than M-industry average (P/E and P/B ratios less than that of the industry indicate that the stocks are undervalued.)



Here are four stocks that made it through the screen:



East West Bancorp EWBC serves as a financial bridge between the United States and Greater China by providing various personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



East West Bancorp has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.39%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EWBC's 2022 earnings has moved north by 4.9% to $6.81 per share over the past 30 days.



SEI Investments Company SEIC is an asset management company offering wealth management business solutions that include investment processing, management and operations solutions. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2.



SEI Investments has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.54%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved north by 9.6% to $4.23 per share over the past 30 days.



Automatic Data Processing ADP is a provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management technology solutions, including payroll, talent management, Human Resources and benefits administration, and time and attendance management. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Automatic Data Processing has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADP's fiscal 2022 earnings has been stable at $6.82 per share over the past 30 days.



CDW Corporation CDW is a leading provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 currently.



CDW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has been stable at $9.30 per share over the past 30 days.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks' portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.