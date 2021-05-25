Add These 3 Thrivent Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio Today

Thrivent Mutual Funds is part of Thrivent Financial and had more than $ 23.8 billion worth of assets as of Dec 31, 2020. Thrivent Financial has more than $162 billion in assets under management. It serves at least 2 million customers and has more than 125 investment professionals.

Moreover, Thrivent Mutual Funds has invested in more than 20 actively managed, solution-based mutual funds across a wide range of categories, including equity, income plus, asset allocation and fixed income funds. Thrivent Mutual Funds aims to offer simple and smart investing, and has a strong record of competitive performance.

Below we share with you three best-ranked Thrivent mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund Class S TSCSX seeks long-term appreciation of capital and invests majority of assets in equity securities of small companies. The fund particularly focuses on companies which have market capitalizations equivalent to the ones included in the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, or the small-company market-capitalization classifications published by Lipper, Inc. TSCSX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 18.4%.

As of the end of February 2021, TSCSX held 92 issues with 2.96% of its assets invested in Western Alliance Bancorp.

Thrivent Large Cap Value Fund Class A AAUTX seeks long-term capital growth. The fund invests majority of assets in equity securities of large companies. The fund’s advisor mainly considers the equity securities of large domestic and international companies which have market capitalizations equivalent to those included in widely-known indices such as the S&P 500 Index, the MSCI USA Large Cap Index, or the large-company market-capitalization classifications published by Lipper, Inc. AAUTX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has a three-year annualized return of 12.1%.

Kurt J. Lauber is the fund managers of AAUTX since 2013.

Thrivent Limited Maturity Bond Fund Class A LBLAX aims for a high level of current income with consistent stability of principal. The fund invests majority of net assets in debt securities or preferred stock in at least the "Baa" major rating category by Moody's or "BBB" major rating category by S&P. LBLAX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 3.1%.

LBLAX has an expense ratio of 0.60% compared with the category average of 0.69%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Thrivent mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

