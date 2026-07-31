Add These 3 Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio

Franklin Templeton Investment is a global asset manager with over 75 years of investment expertise. The company had more than $1.79 trillion in assets under management as of June 2026 and has a global team of over 1,500 investment professionals and analysts from more than 25 countries worldwide.

The global research platform of Franklin Templeton supports the funds’ managers in their ongoing search to identify opportunities in a changing market environment. The company builds its investment capabilities through strategic acquisitions. Franklin Templeton’s investment approach integrates financially material sustainability and governance factors.

We have picked three Franklin Templeton mutual funds — Franklin Emerging Market Core Equity Adv FCEEX, Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series E Adv FQTEX and Franklin Gold and Precious Metals FKRCX — which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Franklin Emerging Market Core Equity Adv fund invests its net assets in equity securities of issuers located in emerging market countries, including frontier markets, which the fund considers a subset of emerging markets and counts toward its 80% investment policy.

Adrian H. Chan has been the lead manager of FCEEX since Sept. 30, 2025. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (13.2%), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (6%) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (4.9%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

FCEEX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 25.8% and 9.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.11%. FCEEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 (Strong Buy) and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series E Adv fund invests predominantly in equity securities, primarily common stocks, across any capitalization range with a focus on large caps, and may hold securities convertible into common stock.

Todd Brighton has been the lead manager of FQTEX since June 3, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like The Boeing Co (4.3%), Ares Management Corp (3.5%), and NextEra Energy, Inc. (3.5%) as of Feb. 28, 2026.

FQTEX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.1% and 11.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.05%. FQTEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals fundits net assets in securities of gold and precious metals operation companies, such as firms that mine, process, or deal in gold or other precious metals (silver, platinum, palladium), as well as mining finance and exploration companies and operators with long- or medium-life mines; it may also invest in companies where precious metals are not the primary business if the manager deems the exposure attractive.

Steve M. Land has been the lead manager of FKRCX since April 1, 1999. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies, such as Newmont Corp (5.1%), Barrick Mining Corp (5%) and G Mining Ventures Corp. (4.6%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

FKRCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 47.1% and 20%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.83%. FKRCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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