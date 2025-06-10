Add Up The Parts: MDY Could Be Worth $636

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust ETF (Symbol: MDY), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $636.21 per unit.

With MDY trading at a recent price near $559.85 per unit, that means that analysts see 13.64% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of MDY's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL), Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD), and Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT). Although TNL has traded at a recent price of $49.92/share, the average analyst target is 21.19% higher at $60.50/share. Similarly, LAD has 16.36% upside from the recent share price of $323.56 if the average analyst target price of $376.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting DT to reach a target price of $61.78/share, which is 13.96% above the recent price of $54.21. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TNL, LAD, and DT:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust ETF MDY $559.85 $636.21 13.64% Travel + Leisure Co TNL $49.92 $60.50 21.19% Lithia Motors Inc LAD $323.56 $376.50 16.36% Dynatrace Inc DT $54.21 $61.78 13.96%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

