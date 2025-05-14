$ADCT stock is up 32% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ADCT stock has now risen 32% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,031,553 of trading volume.

$ADCT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ADCT:

$ADCT insiders have traded $ADCT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP, LLC REDMILE has made 4 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $609,000 and 1 sale selling 25,352 shares for an estimated $52,478.

$ADCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $ADCT stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

