$ADCT stock is up 32% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ADCT stock has now risen 32% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,031,553 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ADCT:
$ADCT Insider Trading Activity
$ADCT insiders have traded $ADCT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GROUP, LLC REDMILE has made 4 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $609,000 and 1 sale selling 25,352 shares for an estimated $52,478.
$ADCT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $ADCT stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 1,933,751 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,848,164
- SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,795,080 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,572,209
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC added 1,434,650 shares (+31.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,854,953
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,206,696 shares (-48.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,401,325
- SIREN, L.L.C. removed 1,163,461 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,315,287
- MORGAN STANLEY added 915,378 shares (+30.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,821,602
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 716,668 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,426,169
