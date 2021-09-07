ADCT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (Symbol: ADCT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.05, changing hands as low as $26.99 per share. ADC Therapeutics SA shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADCT's low point in its 52 week range is $20.01 per share, with $46.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.93.

