Adcore to Lead Sports Direct’s Marketing Expansion

November 27, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

November 27, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Adcore (TSE:ADCO) has released an update.

Adcore Inc. has been chosen to lead the digital marketing initiatives for Sports Direct, a major UK sportswear retailer, as it expands into Australia and New Zealand. This partnership aims to strengthen Sports Direct’s brand presence in these new markets by utilizing Adcore’s AI-powered marketing strategies across various online platforms. The collaboration is expected to enhance Sports Direct’s position as a global leader in the sports and lifestyle sector.

