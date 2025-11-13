Adcore Inc Q3 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Adcore Inc (ADCO.TO) revealed Loss for its third quarter of -C$0.45 million

The company's bottom line came in at -C$0.45 million, or -C$0.007 per share. This compares with -C$0.17 million, or -C$0.003 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.5% to C$7.648 million from C$7.844 million last year.

Adcore Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

