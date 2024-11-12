Adcock Private Equity Boosts Stake in Income Asset Group

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.

Adcock Private Equity Pty Limited has increased its stake in Income Asset Management Group Limited through a rights issue, now holding a 12.80% voting power with 112,681,808 shares. This move reflects a strategic investment by Adcock, signaling confidence in the company’s future performance. Investors might see this as an indication of potential growth opportunities within Income Asset Management Group.

