Adcock Private Equity Alters Stake in Visionflex Group

Adcock Private Equity Pty Limited has reduced its voting power in Visionflex Group Limited from 29.19% to 25.38% as of November 21, 2024. Despite the decrease, Adcock remains a significant stakeholder with over 851 million votes. This shift could spark interest among investors tracking substantial shareholder movements in the financial markets.

