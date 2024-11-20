Adcock Private Equity Alters Stake in Visionflex Group

1st Group Ltd. (AU:VFX) has released an update.
Adcock Private Equity Pty Limited has reduced its voting power in Visionflex Group Limited from 29.19% to 25.38% as of November 21, 2024. Despite the decrease, Adcock remains a significant stakeholder with over 851 million votes. This shift could spark interest among investors tracking substantial shareholder movements in the financial markets.
