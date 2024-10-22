Adcock Adjusts Voting Stake in Income Asset Management

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.

Income Asset Management Group Limited has announced a change in the voting interests of its substantial holder, Adcock Private Equity Pty Limited. The voting power has decreased from 17.94% to 15.60% as of October 18, 2024. This shift reflects a strategic realignment within the company’s shareholder base.

