ADCO Recalls Candles Sold Exclusively At Dollar Tree

(RTTNews) - Missouri City, Texas-based Adco Trading Inc. has recalled about 142,740 units of candles citing fire and burn risks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves Candles. The candle is approximately 21/2 inches tall with the powder blue color wax encased in a glass votive. The affected items were manufactured in United States and sold exclusively at Dollar Tree stores across the country from July 2020 through September 2020 for $1.

The agency noted that the candles' high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards.

The company initiated the recall after receiving two reports that flame height reached above the glass, causing the glass to break. However, no injuries have been reported to date.

The consumers are asked to immediately stop using the candles and contact Dollar Tree for a full refund.

In similar recalls involving fire and burn risks, retailer Kohl's, Inc. in mid November called back about 512,000 units of SONOMA Goods For Life branded three-wick candles.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Pier 1 Imports in August called back about 30,810 units of three-Wick Halloween Candles.

