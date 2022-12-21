Markets
ADCT

ADC Therapeutics, Sobi Announce European Commission's Approval Of Zynlonta

December 21, 2022 — 02:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB announced the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization for the use of ZYNLONTA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Sobi plans to commence launching ZYNLONTA upon completion of the marketing authorization transfer. The EC approval triggers a $50 million milestone payment from Sobi to ADC Therapeutics.

The conditional marketing authorization for ZYNLONTA for this indication and continued approval may be contingent upon verification in a confirmatory trial. Also, the EMA's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products reviewed ZYNLONTA's orphan designation and decided not to uphold it.

