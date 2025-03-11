ADC THERAPEUTICS SA -REDH Earnings Preview: Recent $ADCT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ADC THERAPEUTICS SA -REDH ($ADCT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $19,389,037 and earnings of -$0.43 per share.

ADC THERAPEUTICS SA -REDH Insider Trading Activity

ADC THERAPEUTICS SA -REDH insiders have traded $ADCT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP, LLC REDMILE has made 4 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $609,000 and 1 sale selling 25,352 shares for an estimated $52,478.

ADC THERAPEUTICS SA -REDH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of ADC THERAPEUTICS SA -REDH stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

