ADC Therapeutics, a Swiss Phase 2 biotech developing next-gen antibody drug conjugates for difficult-to-treat cancers, raised $233 million by offering 12.2 million shares at $19, above the range of $16 to $18. The company had originally filed to sell 7.4 million shares before upsizing the proposed deal size to 10.3 million on Thursday morning. ADC Therapeutics plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ADCT. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Cowen acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article ADC Therapeutics prices upsized IPO at $19, above the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



