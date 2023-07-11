ADC Therapeutics pauses enrolment in mid-stage trial for cancer therapy

Adds shares, details from company release in paragraphs 3 and 4

July 11 (Reuters) - ADC Therapeutics ADCT.N said on Tuesday it had paused enrollments in a mid-stage study evaluating its drug Zynlonta for treating a type of blood cancer over safety concerns.

The company's U.S.-listed shares tumbled about 18% in premarket trading.

ADC said it paused the enrolment after the review of data of 40 patients in the trial signaled potentially excessive respiratory-related events, including seven deaths and five serious adverse events.

The cause of these events remains under further investigation, the company said.

