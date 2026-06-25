ADC Therapeutics Cuts Workforce To Advance ZYNLONTA Portfolio In B-Cell Lymphoma

(RTTNews) - ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, announced it has initiated a strategic reorganisation, including a workforce reduction, to focus resources on key initiatives to advance the ZYNLONTA franchise.

As part of the reorganisation, the company plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 17%, driven by the expected completion of the Phase 3 trial LOTIS-5 and LOTIS-7 trials this year. The reorganisation is expected to generate annualised cost savings of approximately $10 million.

In addition, the company expects to incur one-time pre-tax charges of approximately $3 million related to employee severance, benefits and termination costs, primarily in the second quarter of 2026. The company has an expected cash runway at least into 2028.

ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) is a CD19-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that, upon internalization, releases a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) payload. The payload binds to the DNA minor groove, resulting in cell cycle arrest and tumor cell death.

ZYNLONTA has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (r/r LBCL), including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), after two lines of systemic therapy.

ADC Therapeutics is preparing for a pre-sBLA meeting with the FDA in August 2026 to discuss the potential regulatory path for ZYNLONTA in combination with rituximab in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma following recent Phase 3 LOTIS-5 topline results . The company expects to submit an sBLA in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In addition, the company intends to advance ZYNLONTA in combination with glofitamab in second-line and later DLBCL through the ongoing Phase 1b LOTIS-7, with data anticipated by the end of this year.

ADC Therapeutics traded between $0.78 and $4.98 over the last year. ADCT closed Wednesday's trade at $ 1.07, down 6.96%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.