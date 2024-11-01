Is ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

ADC Therapeutics SA is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1024 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ADC Therapeutics SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADCT's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ADCT has moved about 69.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 3.1% on average. This means that ADC Therapeutics SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 99.5%.

The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals' current year EPS has increased 235% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ADC Therapeutics SA is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 504 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.7% this year, meaning that ADCT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Products industry. This 87-stock industry is currently ranked #68. The industry has moved +13.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ADC Therapeutics SA and Agios Pharmaceuticals as they could maintain their solid performance.

