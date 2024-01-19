ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Rises 43% in a Month: Here's Why

ADC Therapeutics ADCT is a commercial-stage biotech company focused on developing novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Currently, ADC Therapeutics has only one marketed drug in its portfolio, Zynlonta, which the FDA approves to treat relapsed or refractory (r/r) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in the third or later-line setting.

Management is also evaluating Zynlonta in combination with other agents and earlier lines of therapy. Apart from Zynlonta, the company is also evaluating other ADC candidates in ongoing clinical studies for leukemia and various solid tumors.

Since the past month, shares of ADC Therapeutics have soared 43.0% compared with the industry’s 7.1% rise. This upside can be attributed to the company’s business updates, which were announced at the onset of this month.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zynlonta is currently being evaluated in the phase I LOTIS-7 study in combination with Roche’s bispecifics Columvi or Lunsumio to treat DLBCL, follicular lymphoma (FL) and marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) patients. Management has cleared the first dosing level of the drug at 90 µg/kg with no dose-limit toxicity (DLT) and early signs of efficacy. Data from this study is expected later this year.

Since the FDA approved Zynlonta under the accelerated pathway, management is also evaluating the drug in the confirmatory phase III LOTIS-5 study in DLBCL patients. The study is currently enrolling patients and management expects to complete it before this year’s end.

Apart from Zynlonta, ADC Therapeutics is also evaluating ADCT-601, both as monotherapy and in combination with other anticancer therapies in an early-stage study for multiple solid tumors. Per management, the maximum tolerated dose (MLD) has been reached and the study is currently in dose optimization. The company also reported early signs of antitumor activity in monotherapy and combination arms of the study. An update from this study is expected later this year.

In collaboration with MD Anderson, ADC Therapeutics is also evaluating ADCT-602 in an early-stage study for r/r acute lymphoblastic leukemia. A data readout from this study is expected before the year’s end.

Alongside the clinical progress, management also reported preliminary/unaudited Zynlonta sales figure in fourth-quarter 2023. It expects to generate $16.5 million from the drug’s product sales. This figure suggests that sales have risen 16% quarter over quarter but declined 17% year over year.

However, ADCT’s dependence on a single product for revenues is a concern. The company’s pipeline is still in early-stage development and years away from potential commercialization. Any pipeline/regulatory setbacks are likely to mar the company’s growth prospects.

ADC Therapeutics SA Price

ADC Therapeutics SA price | ADC Therapeutics SA Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks Consider

ADC Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector include CytomX Therapeutics CTMX, Novo Nordisk NVO and Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT. While CytomX and Novo Nordisk sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Sarepta carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for CytomX Therapeutics for 2023 have swung from a loss of 10 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents. During the same period, estimates for 2024 have narrowed from a loss of 22 cents to a loss of 6 cents. Shares of CytomX have lost 33.3% in the past year.

CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the estimates on one occasion. On average, the company witnessed an average surprise of 45.44%. In the last reported quarter, CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates by 123.53%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Novo Nordisk’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $2.62 to $2.67. During the same period, the earnings estimates for 2024 have risen from $3.15 to $3.29. Shares of NVO have surged 52.5% in the past year.

Novo Nordisk’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters while meeting the mark on one occasion and missing the estimates on another. On average, the company witnessed an average surprise of 0.58%. In the last reported quarter, Novo Nordisk’s earnings beat estimates by 5.80%.

In the past 60 days, Sarepta’s loss estimates for 2023 have improved from a loss of $6.95 per share to $6.57 per share. During the same period, earnings estimates per share for 2024 have risen from 96 cents to $2.14. Sarepta’s shares have lost 10.3% in the past year.

Sarepta’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 48.67%. In the last reported quarter, Sarepta’s earnings beat estimates by 72.29%.

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.