ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Price Target Increased by 9.38% to 8.93

The average one-year price target for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) has been revised to 8.92 / share. This is an increase of 9.38% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 90.71% from the latest reported closing price of 4.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADC Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 16.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADCT is 0.13%, an increase of 31.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.43% to 35,220K shares. The put/call ratio of ADCT is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 15,328K shares representing 18.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,178K shares, representing an increase of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 50.40% over the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 6,472K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,402K shares, representing an increase of 16.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 178.83% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,673K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 60.00% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,853K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,898K shares, representing a decrease of 56.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,526K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,534K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 55.76% over the last quarter.

Adc Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company has created a deep clinical pipeline by combining its decades of experience and strategic target selection with proprietary next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology. The Company's Biologics License Application for its lead product candidate, loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma was given priority review status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of May 21, 2021. The Company's second lead product candidate, camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301), is being evaluated in a 117-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.