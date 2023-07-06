Adc Therapeutics (ADCT) Price Target Decreased by 12.50% to 9.52

The average one-year price target for Adc Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) has been revised to 9.52 / share. This is an decrease of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 10.88 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 344.86% from the latest reported closing price of 2.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adc Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 15.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADCT is 0.12%, an increase of 46.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.69% to 51,753K shares. The put/call ratio of ADCT is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 13,565K shares representing 16.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,591K shares, representing an increase of 44.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,367K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares, representing an increase of 40.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 19.03% over the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 3,257K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing an increase of 85.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 210.36% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,092K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,004K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 51.71% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,354K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161K shares, representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 84.69% over the last quarter.

Adc Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company has created a deep clinical pipeline by combining its decades of experience and strategic target selection with proprietary next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology. The Company's Biologics License Application for its lead product candidate, loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma was given priority review status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of May 21, 2021. The Company's second lead product candidate, camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301), is being evaluated in a 117-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.

