Adc Therapeutics (ADCT) Price Target Decreased by 10.71% to 8.50

The average one-year price target for Adc Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) has been revised to 8.50 / share. This is an decrease of 10.71% from the prior estimate of 9.52 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 474.32% from the latest reported closing price of 1.48 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adc Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADCT is 0.13%, an increase of 84.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.99% to 51,527K shares. The put/call ratio of ADCT is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Redmile Group holds 13,565K shares representing 16.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,591K shares, representing an increase of 44.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 3.74% over the last quarter.
Citadel Advisors holds 3,367K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares, representing an increase of 40.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 19.03% over the last quarter.
Prosight Management holds 3,257K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing an increase of 85.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 210.36% over the last quarter.
Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,092K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,004K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 51.71% over the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,354K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161K shares, representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADCT by 84.69% over the last quarter.
Adc Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company has created a deep clinical pipeline by combining its decades of experience and strategic target selection with proprietary next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology. The Company's Biologics License Application for its lead product candidate, loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma was given priority review status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of May 21, 2021. The Company's second lead product candidate, camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301), is being evaluated in a 117-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.
Additional reading:
- Articles of Association of ADC Therapeutics SA (ADC Therapeutics AG) (ADC Therapeutics Ltd) de ADC Therapeutics SA (ADC Therapeutics AG) (ADC Therapeutics Ltd)
- ADC Therapeutics SA Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Operations (in KUSD except for per share data)
- ADC Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business and Strategy Update 1Q 2023 ZYNLONTA®1 net sales increased 15% and operating expenses decreased 19% year-over-year2; FY 2023 guidance reaffirmed for ZYNLONTA double-d
- MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
- To the shareholders of ADC Therapeutics SA Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.