Is ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ADC Therapeutics SA is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 947 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ADC Therapeutics SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADCT's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ADCT has returned 116.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 8.5% on average. This means that ADC Therapeutics SA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.2%.

The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceutical's current year EPS has increased 8.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ADC Therapeutics SA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 467 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.4% so far this year, so ADCT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Catalyst Pharmaceutical falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 144 stocks and is ranked #84. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.4%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ADC Therapeutics SA and Catalyst Pharmaceutical. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

