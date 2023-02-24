ADC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.77, changing hands as low as $71.53 per share. Agree Realty Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADC's low point in its 52 week range is $62.63 per share, with $80.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.70.

