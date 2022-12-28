ADC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.67, changing hands as low as $70.45 per share. Agree Realty Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ADC's low point in its 52 week range is $61.62 per share, with $80.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.56.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ERB
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BSGM
EML Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.