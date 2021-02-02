ADC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.12, changing hands as high as $65.45 per share. Agree Realty Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADC's low point in its 52 week range is $45.23 per share, with $80.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.