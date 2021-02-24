ADC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.29, changing hands as high as $65.95 per share. Agree Realty Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADC's low point in its 52 week range is $45.23 per share, with $78.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.