ADC : FDA Lifts Partial Clinical Hold On Pivotal Phase 2 Trial Of Camidanlumab Tesirine

(RTTNews) - ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lifted the partial clinical hold on the pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial of camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301) in patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma or HL.

The 100-patient Phase 2, multi-center, open-label, single-arm clinical trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of Cami in patients with relapsed or refractory HL.

Patients with pathologically confirmed relapsed or refractory HL who have failed three prior lines of therapy, including brentuximab vedotin and a checkpoint inhibitor approved for HL such as nivolumab or pembrolizumab, are eligible for enrollment in the clinical trial.

