$ADBE stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ADBE stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $972,580,252 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ADBE:
$ADBE Insider Trading Activity
$ADBE insiders have traded $ADBE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT BELSKY (Chief Strategy Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,741 shares for an estimated $2,046,258.
- DAVID A RICKS purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $998,946
- DANIEL DURN (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,300 shares for an estimated $507,758 and 0 sales.
- AMY BANSE sold 606 shares for an estimated $333,300
- JILLIAN FORUSZ (SVP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 796 shares for an estimated $321,395.
$ADBE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,274 institutional investors add shares of $ADBE stock to their portfolio, and 1,567 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,649,457 shares (+577.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,016,146,243
- FMR LLC removed 2,400,626 shares (-31.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $920,712,089
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,291,439 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $495,305,599
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 1,234,688 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $473,539,888
- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD added 1,216,351 shares (+1482.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $466,507,099
- EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,128,316 shares (-27.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $432,743,035
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,100,344 shares (+31.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $422,014,934
$ADBE Government Contracts
We have seen $51,209 of award payments to $ADBE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SOPFTWARE: $31,290
- USAID/SA - 09 X ADOBE MONTHLY RENEWAL SUBSCRIPTION AND 1 X NEW ADOBE LICENSE FOR ANGOLA.: $10,200
- SOFTWARE: $9,718
$ADBE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ADBE stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 05/05, 04/09, 02/12, 12/24, 11/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 01/13.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.
$ADBE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADBE in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
$ADBE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADBE recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ADBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $500.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $500.0 on 04/23/2025
- Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $480.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $495.0 on 03/13/2025
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $515.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $600.0 on 03/07/2025
