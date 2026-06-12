ADBE Q2 Earnings Call Centers on Freemium AI Push, Raised Outlook

Adobe Inc. ADBE used its second-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto frame a broader strategic pivot, not just another quarter of solid execution. Management’s clearest message was that artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how users discover and buy creative and productivity tools, and Adobe wants to meet that shift with a more aggressive freemium model.

The company still posted a beat on both earnings and revenue, but the call’s center of gravity was management’s decision to favor user acquisition and engagement over near-term ARR optimization.

ADBE Leans Harder Into Freemium

Chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayen said AI is accelerating customer behavior faster than Adobe expected at the start of fiscal 2026. He described a market increasingly shaped by conversational interfaces, intent-based searches and outcome-driven experiences across creativity and productivity.

That led Adobe to emphasize friction-free onboarding for new users rather than pushing them immediately into direct paid journeys. Narayen said the company now sees an opportunity to widen the top of the funnel in much the same way Adobe Reader once expanded its reach.

President David Wadhwani reinforced that point, saying traffic to adobe.com rose more than 40% year over year and that early usage patterns in Firefly, Express and Acrobat AI Assistant support a more aggressive freemium approach.

Adobe Backs Growth Even as ARR Timing Shifts

Management acknowledged the trade-off directly. Narayen said Adobe is deferring previously planned Creative Cloud line optimizations in the second half and redirecting attention toward capturing a larger AI-era audience.

CFO Steve Day said fiscal 2026 ending ARR growth is now expected at 10.2%, a target that includes Semrush and also reflects the strategic choice to accelerate freemium MAU growth. Adobe still raised its full-year revenue target to $26.5 billion to $26.6 billion and non-GAAP EPS to $24.35 to $24.45.

For the quarter, Adobe reported non-GAAP EPS of $5.96, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.83 by 2.2%. Revenues came in at $6.62 billion, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.46 billion by 2.5%.

Adobe Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Adobe Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Adobe Inc. Quote

ADBE Sees Early Proof in User Engagement

Wadhwani highlighted traction in the Business Professionals and Consumers segment, where subscription revenues rose to $1.85 billion. Acrobat and Express monthly active users surpassed 850 million, up from more than 700 million a year earlier, while Acrobat AI Assistant paid MAU grew more than 150% year over year.

In Creative and Marketing Professionals, subscription revenue reached $4.54 billion. Creative freemium MAU climbed from more than 50 million to more than 90 million, and Firefly ARR grew about 50% sequentially through apps and credit packs.

Management repeatedly tied those metrics to stronger lifetime value potential, arguing that users who first engage through task-based experiences are showing deeper usage before conversion.

Adobe Broadens the Enterprise AI Story

The enterprise discussion remained constructive. Narayen said AI-first ARR more than tripled year over year to above $500 million, while Chakravarthy said Customer Experience Orchestration AI-first ARR grew fourfold.

Chakravarthy pointed to strong demand for Adobe Experience Platform, GenStudio and agentic web offerings. He said more than 1,500 customer trials are underway for products such as LLM Optimizer, Sites Optimizer and Brand Concierge, with over 150 enterprises in early adoption for CX Enterprise Coworker before general availability.

Semrush also featured prominently. Adobe said the acquisition added about $480 million of ARR and will be combined with Adobe’s content and web tools to build a broader brand visibility offering for marketers.

ADBE Q&A Focuses on Trade-Offs and Timing

Analysts pressed management on why Adobe is accelerating the freemium motion now and what the payback looks like. Narayen answered that the company is seeing enough early success in product usage, engagement and traffic quality to justify a more singular focus, even if short-term ARR takes a hit.

A Wolfe Research analyst also asked about the roughly $500 million organic ARR step-down implied by the new posture. Narayen said line optimizations are deferred rather than abandoned, while the monetization benefits from the expanded freemium funnel should play out over 2027.

The tone in Q&A was notably direct. Management did not dispute the near-term sacrifice, but consistently argued that broader user acquisition now creates a stronger base for long-duration growth.

Adobe Leaves a Clear Strategic Message

Adobe exited the call sounding confident of the stability in its core franchises and more willing to reshape go-to-market tactics around AI behavior. Management’s emphasis was less about defending the quarter and more about repositioning the funnel.

That message came alongside a CFO transition, with Dan Durn departing and Steve Day stepping in as interim CFO. Narayen said Adobe has a seasoned finance organization and indicated the company does not expect disruption to execution.

Zacks Signals for ADBE Stock

ADBE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of A. Under the Zacks framework, Style Score helps identify value, growth and momentum characteristics, while the VGM Score combines those factors into a broader signal.

A Zacks Rank #3 signals a more neutral near-term view than a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), though the strong Growth and VGM readings still indicate favorable underlying style characteristics. The Zacks Rank can change as earnings estimate revisions move after the just-reported results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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