ADBE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $468.17, changing hands as high as $469.77 per share. Adobe Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADBE's low point in its 52 week range is $289.71 per share, with $536.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $469.09. The ADBE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

