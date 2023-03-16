ADBE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $355.10, changing hands as high as $355.49 per share. Adobe Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADBE's low point in its 52 week range is $274.73 per share, with $473.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $353.29. The ADBE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

