ADB returns to Panda bond market with Rmb2bn deal

adds ADB's comments and more colour

By Carol Chan

HONG KONG, Mar 11 (IFR) - The Asian Development Bank, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has returned to the Panda bond market with a Rmb2bn (US$308m) deal after a decade-long absence, printing its largest-ever deal in an Asian local currency.

The five-year senior unsecured bonds were priced at 3.2%, at the lower end of the indicative range of 3%–3.6%.

According to ADB, the bond was priced 21bp inside China Development Bank's curve, the de facto benchmark for Panda bonds, and 9bp above Chinese government bonds.

For comparison, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, also rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, issued a Rmb3bn 2.4% three-year debut Panda bond in June 2020 at around 23bp inside CDB's curve.The bookbuilding was extended by two hours on Wednesday to wait for a key order, according to a person familiar with the deal. More than half of the orders came from foreign investors and banks were the biggest buyers.

The deal, which was ADB's first Panda bond since it last tapped China's interbank market in 2009, was 1.86 times covered. It is part of the multilateral bank's efforts to expand its funding channels to the local currency bond markets of various countries.

The costs of issuing dollar or Panda bonds have significantly narrowed, making the Panda option sensible and practicable, said the person. "The spread was as wide as more than 200bp last year, but is currently about 40bp–50bp. The funding cost for dollar bonds, though, is still lower."

The bonds were issued off ADB’s Rmb10bn Panda bond programme and were offered to onshore institutional investors as well as offshore institutional investors through Bond Connect.

Proceeds will be included in the ordinary capital resources of ADB and used for its ordinary operations in renminbi.

“ADB has worked hard on our return to the Chinese domestic bond market, and is delighted with this outstanding result,” ADB Treasurer Pierre Van Peteghem said in a press release. “The availability of competitively priced local currency liquidity is critical to supporting ADB’s development projects in the People’s Republic of China, as announced in the five-year country partnership strategy.”

Bank of China was lead underwriter and bookrunner. BNP Paribas (China), Citic Securities and HSBC Bank (China) were joint lead underwriters and joint bookrunners.

ADB was one of the first multilateral development banks to issue Panda bonds. It issued Rmb1bn 3.34% 10-year bonds in 2005 and Rmb1bn 10-year 4.2% bonds in 2009.

The person familiar with the deal said more international issuers may visit the Panda market after the ADB's successful return, but an explosive increase is unlikely in the near term.

Last year, in addition to AIIB's Rmb3bn deal, the New Development Bank, rated AA+ by both S&P and Fitch, issued two Panda bonds – a Rmb5bn 2.43% three-year bond in April and a Rmb2bn 3% five-year bond in July.

Shanghai-headquartered NDB earlier this month hired banks for a proposed offering of senior preferred Panda bonds and held fixed income investor calls.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by David Holland and Vincent Baby)

((c.chan@refinitiv.com; +852 3853 4300))