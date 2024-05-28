Adavale Resources Set for Virtual Shareholder Meeting

Adavale Resources Limited (AU:ADD) has released an update.

Adavale Resources Limited is scheduled to hold a virtual General Meeting on June 27, 2024, where shareholders can participate and vote online. Key agenda items include the approval to issue up to 25 million shares and the ratification of prior issues of shares and options to Coast Exploration and Terry Topping. Shareholders are urged to review the meeting notice in detail and seek professional advice if necessary.

