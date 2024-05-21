News & Insights

Adavale Resources Seeks New Security Quotation

May 21, 2024 — 04:37 am EDT

Adavale Resources Limited (AU:ADD) has released an update.

Adavale Resources Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 10 million new ordinary fully paid securities, to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code ADD. The application was made on May 21, 2024, as part of a previously announced transaction detailed in an Appendix 3B.

