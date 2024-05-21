Adavale Resources Seeks New Security Quotation

Adavale Resources Limited (AU:ADD) has released an update.

Adavale Resources Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 10 million new ordinary fully paid securities, to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code ADD. The application was made on May 21, 2024, as part of a previously announced transaction detailed in an Appendix 3B.

For further insights into AU:ADD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.