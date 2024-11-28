Adavale Resources Plans Major Securities Issue

Adavale Resources Limited (AU:ADD) has released an update.
Adavale Resources Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 90.25 million options and 57.5 million ordinary shares, expected to be issued by January 2025. This strategic move could attract investors looking for opportunities in the resource sector, especially with the options exercisable at a competitive price until 2027.
