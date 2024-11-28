Adavale Resources Pauses Trading Amid New Project News

Adavale Resources Limited (AU:ADD) has released an update.

Adavale Resources Limited has requested a voluntary suspension of its securities on the ASX as the company prepares to announce a new project acquisition and capital raising. This strategic move aims to provide additional information to investors and stabilize market reactions until the official announcement is made. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further updates expected shortly.

