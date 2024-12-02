Adavale Resources Issues 210 Million New Options

Adavale Resources Limited (AU:ADD) has released an update.
Adavale Resources Limited has announced the issuance of over 210 million new options, exercisable at $0.005 and set to expire on December 31, 2027. These unquoted securities are part of previously announced transactions, reflecting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. Investors in the financial markets may find interest in the potential growth implications of these new securities.
