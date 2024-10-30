Adavale Resources to Hold Virtual AGM in November

Adavale Resources Limited (AU:ADD) has released an update.

Adavale Resources Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on November 29, 2024, allowing shareholders to participate, vote, and ask questions online. This digital approach is designed to streamline shareholder engagement by making meeting materials accessible electronically. Shareholders are encouraged to submit questions in advance or participate actively during the meeting through Zoom.

