Adavale Resources Expands with Strategic Gold and Copper Acquisition

November 28, 2024 — 10:57 pm EST

Adavale Resources Limited (AU:ADD) has released an update.

Adavale Resources Limited has acquired a 72.5% interest in the Parkes Gold and Copper Project, strategically located in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales, known for its rich gold and copper deposits. This acquisition includes the historic London-Victoria Gold Mine and several promising exploration targets, positioning Adavale to capitalize on the prospective geological setting and current high gold prices. The company has secured $1.675 million in funding to advance exploration efforts aimed at upgrading resources to JORC standards.

