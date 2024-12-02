Adavale Resources Expands Market Presence with New Shares

Adavale Resources Limited (AU:ADD) has released an update.

Adavale Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 11,166,666 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This latest move could attract investor attention as the company continues to expand its market activities. Investors keen on Adavale’s growth trajectory will be watching these developments closely.

