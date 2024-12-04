Adavale Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Adavale Resources Limited (AU:ADD) has released an update.

Adavale Resources Limited has announced a change in the shareholding interests of Director Allan Ritchie. Mr. Ritchie acquired an additional 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 1,666,666 unlisted options, reflecting his increasing stake in the company. This move indicates a strengthening of insider confidence in the company’s prospects.

