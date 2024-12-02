News & Insights

Adavale Resources Director Increases Shareholding

December 02, 2024 — 03:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Adavale Resources Limited (AU:ADD) has released an update.

Adavale Resources Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, John Desmond Hicks, with an acquisition of 3.5 million fully paid ordinary shares and 3.5 million options. This move increases his holdings to nearly 9 million shares, signalling potential confidence in the company’s future prospects.

