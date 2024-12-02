Adavale Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Adavale Resources Limited (AU:ADD) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Adavale Resources Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, John Desmond Hicks, with an acquisition of 3.5 million fully paid ordinary shares and 3.5 million options. This move increases his holdings to nearly 9 million shares, signalling potential confidence in the company’s future prospects.
For further insights into AU:ADD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.