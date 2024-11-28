News & Insights

Adavale Resources Announces Major Securities Issue

November 28, 2024 — 10:57 pm EST

Adavale Resources Limited (AU:ADD) has released an update.

Adavale Resources Limited is set to issue a significant number of new securities, including 300 million options exercisable at $0.006 and another 300 million at $0.012, as well as over 383 million fully paid ordinary shares. This move, with a proposed issue date of January 17, 2025, is anticipated to attract attention from investors looking for opportunities in the resources sector. Such substantial issuance could potentially influence the company’s stock dynamics on the ASX.

