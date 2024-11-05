Adastria Co., Ltd. Faces Sales Decline Amid Warm October

Adastria Co.,Ltd. (JP:2685) has released an update.

Adastria Co., Ltd. reported a decline in sales for October, attributing it to unusually warm weather affecting the demand for autumn and winter products, and a shorter reward campaign compared to the previous year. Despite this, brands like niko and …, LOWRYS FARM, LEPSIM, and Heather performed well, with popular items being checkered pattern long sleeves, knitted tops, and boots. Household goods not impacted by temperature fluctuations saw positive sales figures.

