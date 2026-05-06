Adaptive Reports Revenues Of $70 Mln In Q1, Increases Outlook For MRD Sales In 2026

(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company, on Tuesday released first quarter results, and provided an updated outlook for income and expenses in 2026.

The company specializes in developing therapies using the adaptive response of the immune system. Business is divided into two main segments, namely, the minimal residue disease (MRD) and the Immune Medicine.

Q1 2026:

Adaptive recorded a net loss of $20.01 million, or $0.13 per share in Q1 2026, while net losses were $29.83 million, or $0.20 per share in the same period of 2025.

Net revenues were $70.87 million, 35% higher than the $52.44 million reported a year ago. MRD sales accounted for 95% of the revenue.

Operational expenses were $90.08 million, marginally higher than the $82.07 million spent in the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were a loss of $2.5 million in the first quarter, significantly lower than the EBITDA loss of $12.7 million in the previous year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities held by the company on March 31, 2026, amounts to $237.2 million.

Updated Guidance For 2026:

The company provided an updated guidance for the full year of 2026, stating expected revenues and expenses.

The MRD business alone is anticipated to earn $260 million to $270 million, increased from the previously released outlook of $255 million to $265 million.

Operational expenses for the full year are forecast at $350 million to $360 million.

ADPT closed Tuesday at $13.78, down 4.97%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $14.73, up 6.90%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.