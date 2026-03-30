Adaptive Biotech's President Trimmed Her Position. But what Remains is worth a look

Key Points

81,342 shares were sold for a total value of ~$1.21 million across multiple transactions from March 6 to March 10, 2026.

The sale represented 11.22% of Rubinstein's direct holdings, reducing her direct ownership to 643,471 shares post-transaction.

All shares involved were directly held; no indirect or trust-linked shares were transacted. The sale included shares from the exercise of 68,328 stock options and a portion of an equity award granted on March 4, 2026, all executed under a pre-established 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Julie Rubinstein, President and Chief Operating Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT), reported the sale of 81,342 shares of common stock for a total consideration of approximately $1.21 million, as disclosed in a March 10, 2026 SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 81,342 Transaction value $1.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 643,471 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$9.34 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($14.90); post-transaction value based on March 10, 2026 market close ($14.52).

Key questions

What is the context and structure of this transaction?

The filing reflects a multi-day process involving the exercise of 68,328 stock options and subsequent open-market sale of 81,342 directly held shares.

The filing reflects a multi-day process involving the exercise of 68,328 stock options and subsequent open-market sale of 81,342 directly held shares. How did the sale affect Rubinstein's ownership position?

The transaction reduced Rubinstein's direct common stock holdings by 11.22%, leaving her with 643,471 directly held shares and no indirect holdings as of March 10, 2026.

The transaction reduced Rubinstein's direct common stock holdings by 11.22%, leaving her with 643,471 directly held shares and no indirect holdings as of March 10, 2026. What ongoing exposure does Rubinstein maintain following this sale?

Following the sale, Rubinstein retains 643,471 directly held shares and more than 510,000 vested options, leaving her equity exposure largely intact.

Following the sale, Rubinstein retains 643,471 directly held shares and more than 510,000 vested options, leaving her equity exposure largely intact. What is the market backdrop for this disposition?

The transactions occurred as Adaptive Biotechnologies shares were priced at around $14.90 per share; the stock returned about 118% over the prior year (as of March 10, 2026), providing a favorable environment for scheduled executive liquidity events. Shares have cooled recently but are still up over 50% over the prior year.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-03-27) $14.52 Market capitalization $1.91 billion Revenue (TTM) $276.98 million 1-year price change 51%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 27th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Adaptive Biotechnologies offers immunoSEQ and clonoSEQ platforms for immune profiling, disease monitoring, and diagnostics across oncology, infectious disease, and autoimmune indications.

The company generates revenue from product sales, clinical diagnostics, and strategic collaborations with major life sciences and technology partners.

ADPT serves life sciences researchers, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and diagnostic laboratories.

Adaptive Biotechnologies leverages a proprietary immune medicine platform to advance disease diagnosis and monitoring, with a focus on oncology and immune-related conditions. The company’s strategic partnerships, including collaborations with Genentech and Microsoft, enhance its ability to commercialize innovative diagnostics and expand its market reach. Its scalable technology and robust clinical pipeline position it as a competitive player in the biotechnology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

As the COO, Julie Rubinstein oversees day-to-day operations and execution across the business. Between March 6 and 10, she exercised options and sold a combined 81,342 shares under a 10b5-1 plan adopted in November 2025, generating roughly $1.21 million in proceeds. This was a pre-scheduled, multi-day exercise-and-sell — not a discretionary exit. The options carried exercise prices of $6.55 and $12.14, well below the ~$14.90 weighted average sale price, meaning the spread between grant price and market price is doing most of the work here. At 643,471 shares remaining, this was an 11% trim, not an exit.

For investors, the more relevant context is the business trajectory. Adaptive's core product is clonoSEQ, a test that detects trace amounts of residual cancer cells in blood cancers like multiple myeloma and leukemia — a market called Minimal Residual Disease, or MRD. The MRD business delivered 46% revenue growth in 2025 and achieved profitability, and the company is guiding for company-wide positive adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow by year-end 2026 — which would mark a meaningful inflection for a business that lost $80 million on an adjusted basis just two years ago.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.